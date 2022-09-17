Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,371.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

