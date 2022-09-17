Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 38,589 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $590.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

