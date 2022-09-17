Insider Buying: Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecovyst Trading Down 3.2 %

ECVT stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

