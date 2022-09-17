Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Insider Martin Picard Sells 46,332 Shares

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonder Price Performance

NASDAQ SOND opened at 1.87 on Friday. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.90 and a 12 month high of 10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Sonder alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOND. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $13,094,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonder Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.