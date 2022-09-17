Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Briggs Morrison Sells 66,775 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 0.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.