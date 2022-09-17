ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $2,601,554.39 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $291.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ResMed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

