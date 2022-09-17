Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

