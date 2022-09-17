17,084 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

