Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

