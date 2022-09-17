AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 16,204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 809.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $391,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,564,350.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 102,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $141.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.