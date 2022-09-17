AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 12,687 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.