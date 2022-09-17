Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3,594.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 844,120 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $24,570,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $16,159,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.