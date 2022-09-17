Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $84.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

