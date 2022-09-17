McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,823 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,970.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.