Nexus Investment Management ULC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

