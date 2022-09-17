Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after acquiring an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.