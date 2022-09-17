AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,311 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $70.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40.

