AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

