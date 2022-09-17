AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

