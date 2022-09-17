AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.7% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $308.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

