AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

