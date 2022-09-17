AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 604 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $584,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.