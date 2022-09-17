Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,823,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,515,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,041,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAI stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

