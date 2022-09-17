Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

