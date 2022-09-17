Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

