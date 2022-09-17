Bath Savings Trust Co Has $8.40 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.0% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

