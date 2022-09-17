AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

