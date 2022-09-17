AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,497,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

