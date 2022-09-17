SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 164% compared to the average daily volume of 1,135 put options.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter.

