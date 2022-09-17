Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Johnson & Johnson Call Options (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 36,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average volume of 27,550 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $4,196,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,194,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

