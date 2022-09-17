United Parcel Service Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 25,077 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,189 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

UPS opened at $176.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

