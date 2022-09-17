Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,583 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IHI opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

