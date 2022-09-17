NRG Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 13,047 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 439% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,420 call options.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 530,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after buying an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

