Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,329 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 271% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,056 put options.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:SRG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

