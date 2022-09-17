Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,329 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 271% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,056 put options.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:SRG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
