First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the average daily volume of 575 put options.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FXH opened at $103.35 on Friday. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $96.21 and a 12 month high of $126.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

