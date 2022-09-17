Gilat Satellite Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 23,996 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,868% compared to the typical daily volume of 483 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 63,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.58 and a beta of 0.42. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.