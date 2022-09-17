Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 47,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the average daily volume of 26,057 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

SPXU stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $1,901,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $1,513,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.