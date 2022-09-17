Amalgamated Bank Has $11.34 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $99.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

