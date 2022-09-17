Christopher Harborne Acquires 12,971 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,039,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,519,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne purchased 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

