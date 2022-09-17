Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Esker Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86. Esker has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Esker from €300.00 ($306.12) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Esker

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

