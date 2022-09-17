Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Expands By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ealixir Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Ealixir stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.
Ealixir Company Profile
