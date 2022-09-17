Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Expands By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ealixir Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ealixir stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

