Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells 8,305 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $449.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $21.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

