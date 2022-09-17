Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Prothena by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

