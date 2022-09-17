Offit Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

