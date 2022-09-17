David P. Vernon Buys 3,800 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director David P. Vernon bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $361.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

