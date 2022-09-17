Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

