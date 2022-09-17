Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

