iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138,730 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.