Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $51,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.