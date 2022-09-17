Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $51,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.
Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.