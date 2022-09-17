Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 135.0% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

